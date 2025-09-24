Leaders, entrepreneurs, employees across Dubai united for promising future: Al Gergawi

DUBAI, 24th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohammad Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Chairman of Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development (MBRCLD), reaffirmed that leaders, entrepreneurs and employees across Dubai are united towards a single vision of creating a promising future for the city.

During his opening remarks at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, which was held in Dubai on Wednesday, Al Gergawi said, “We are all part of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s team. We are not classified as separate government departments or private companies, but one city with one future.”

He said the forum stands out for bringing together Dubai’s top 1,000 leaders from the public and private sectors “in one place, at one time, with one spirit and one shared vision.”

Al Gergawi stressed that the forum aims to establish best practices in leadership and management, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the best city in the world.

Addressing the attendees of the forum, he said, “Each one of you, regardless of your position or sector, is part of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s team. This is the team that has proven that the ‘impossible’ is not in our vocabulary. This is the team that, under Sheikh Mohammed’s leadership, transformed the desert into a global city. This is the team that will continue the journey until Dubai becomes the model that cities around the world aspire to follow.”

Al Gergawi said the one-day forum draws on H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s leadership approach, which is rooted in boundless ambition, placing public service as the highest responsibility, making bold decisions that drive transformation, and turning challenges into opportunities as a core leadership skill.

The forum, he said, embodies this leadership philosophy, which is based on the key pillars of lifelong learning, innovation, cooperation and integration, as well as accelerated action. Leadership, he stressed, is not a desk-bound job, but a model of inspiration that unites teams and develops cities.

He said the forum serves as an exceptional gathering for leaders, educators and entrepreneurs, reflecting the core of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s philosophy that leadership is a responsibility and achievement is a culture.

“Here, leaders from the public and private sectors come together. Senior officials meet promising young talent to collectively learn, dream and plan towards designing Dubai as the best city in the world.”

He added, “H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid taught us that leadership is not a position, a title, or a step on the administrative ladder. It is a responsibility, a duty, and a compass that sets the direction for an entire city.”

Al Gergawi said unifying efforts and decisions across all sectors is integral to creating a city that leads globally.

“We often address team spirit within a department or an organization, but H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid elevated the concept of a unified team to the level of an entire city. He outlined a clear vision for Dubai to be the best city in the world and established an integrated system centered on human well-being and the best quality of life. This is a shared vision achieved through an empowered and agile government, a creative and purpose-driven private sector, and an engaged and supportive community.”

Al Gergawi noted that the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has established the private sector in Dubai as an integral partner in shaping the future, building solid partnership with the public sector on trust and integration.

This trust, he said, has cemented the private sector’s role as the main driver of Dubai’s economy across all fields and a key player behind the city’s success as a leading model to be followed in the region and the world.

Al Gergawi concluded, “Today, we carry double the responsibility. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expects great success from us. Dubai and its people deserve the best quality of life.”

He urged entrepreneurs and government officials to leverage their attendance at the forum as the beginning of a new phase to propose bold ideas and launch groundbreaking initiatives, embodying Dubai’s main vision of creating the future instead of waiting for it.