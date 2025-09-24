Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank convene high-level roundtable on water reuse

NEW YORK, 24th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative and the World Bank’s 2030 Water Resources Group convened a high-level roundtable on water reuse on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The session brought together over 45 public sector, private sector, philanthropic and youth leaders to explore pathways for scaling water reuse as a critical solution to global water scarcity.

Titled “What if Water had a Second Chance? Scaling Reuse to Secure the World’s Future Water”, the roundtable underscored the urgency of action in the face of rapidly growing demand for freshwater. According to the UN, four billion people already face water scarcity globally, while 80 percent of wastewater in developing countries is discharged untreated into the environment.

By 2050, 70 percent of the global population will live in cities, with more than 280 large urban centers expected to face acute water risks. Water reuse, participants stressed, is not only a viable sustainability solution but can also be a powerful driver of economic resilience, agricultural productivity, and industrial growth.

The session was opened with keynote remarks from Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE’s Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Axel van Trotsenburg, the World Bank’s Senior Managing Director. The session then highlighted the World Bank Group’s newly launched flagship report, ‘Scaling Water Reuse’, which calls for bold action to scale water reuse as a critical solution to growing water scarcity. It set the stage for substantive discussions on the policy reforms, technological innovations, and financing models necessary to accelerate adoption. Participants explored actionable pathways to scale reuse in municipal and industrial systems, and discussed the importance of a global multistakeholder platform, and innovative funding mechanisms including philanthropy, prizes, and catalytic investment, to drive progress.

During the session, Dr. Amna Al Dahak highlighted, “Water scarcity is one of the most urgent and defining challenges of our time, deeply intertwined with climate, health, and economic stability. The UAE believes that meaningful progress requires global collaboration, backed by innovation and inclusive platforms for dialogue such as this roundtable. As we look toward the 2026 UN Water Conference, we must raise ambition and deliver tangible, lasting impact for communities around the globe. Water reuse presents a critical opportunity, not just to help address water scarcity, but to redefine how the world values this precious resource. We are proud to contribute to this effort alongside international partners committed to sustainable development and resilience.”

Also speaking, Axel van Trotsenburg said, “Across many regions, water scarcity is no longer a distant risk—it is already constraining human potential and economic growth. Water reuse can change that, offering a practical and scalable solution to secure reliable water supplies while sustaining economic progress. But success depends on strategic partnerships. We need governments, the private sector, and development partners pulling together with a shared commitment to expand water access, create jobs, and drive inclusive, sustainable growth.”

Commenting on the event, Ayesha Al Ateeqi, Executive Director of The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, said: “Water reuse represents one of the most promising opportunities to address the urgent challenge of global water scarcity. By reimagining used water as a valuable resource rather than a waste product, we can unlock solutions that not only secure water supplies but also drive innovation, resilience, and economic growth. Today’s roundtable marks an important milestone on the road to the 2026 UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi and a further step towards creating a global movement that can help transform the way the world manages and values water.”

In a wide-ranging agenda, participants in the roundtable also examined approaches to bolstering national water security through reuse, tackling the risks of “Day Zero” in cities, and mobilising the private sector to develop bankable reuse projects.