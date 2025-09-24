Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum: Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision shapes Dubai’s global leadership

DUBAI, 24th September, 2025 (WAM) -- A plenary session at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum highlighted the leadership model of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and its role in making Dubai the world’s best city.

The session, titled Turning Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s Vision into the World’s Best City, explored his philosophy as an international benchmark for leadership development. Speakers addressed strategies across education, healthcare, real estate, and urban services.

Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai, said Sheikh Mohammed’s model is built on specialised institutions, flexible legislation, and integrated planning. He noted that bold decisions and initiatives such as Dubai’s D33 agenda have created a culture of competitiveness and innovation that continues to drive excellence.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said human capital lies at the heart of Dubai’s proactive planning, with global impact seen in quality of life, advanced infrastructure, and investment appeal.

Aisha Miran, Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, said the E33 strategy is redesigning the student journey to position Dubai among the world’s top 10 cities for education and a leading hub for international students.

Omar Bushahab, Director-General of the Dubai Land Department, said citizen happiness underpins governance, with transparent, data-driven decisions, streamlined digital services, and talent development shaping the real estate sector.

Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, said the emirate’s integrated healthcare system supports the Dubai Plan 2033, combining clinical services, education, research, and philanthropy.

The forum gathered 1,000 government and private sector leaders to exchange best practices, drive transformation, and advance the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to position Dubai as the world’s best city.