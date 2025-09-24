Dubai's conscious leadership a global model for achieving strategic objectives: Expert

DUBAI, 24th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Leading self-awareness expert Dr. Tasha Eurich told the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum that true leadership begins with inner clarity and self-understanding, not outward achievements.

Speaking at a session titled How to Lead from Within, she said leaders must balance self-awareness with adaptability to achieve lasting impact. She cautioned against what she called “grit gaslighting” – persisting without reflection – which can block growth opportunities.

Eurich, an author and organisational psychologist, shared examples relevant to Dubai’s rapid development, highlighting how conscious leadership can drive strategic objectives in high-stakes contexts. Drawing on research from her books Shatterproof and Insight, she explained how leaders can uncover blind spots, foster trust, and translate resilience into sustainable achievement.

She stressed that short-term fixes often postpone crises, while strategic awareness transforms challenges into growth opportunities.

In a separate masterclass, Awareness for Everyone: The System to Go Fast, Far, and Together, Eurich highlighted Dubai’s success in applying conscious leadership to navigate change. She said awareness-based leadership strengthens adaptability, accelerates decision-making, and empowers teams to thrive in uncertainty.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum gathered 1,000 government and private sector leaders to exchange best practices and advance the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to position Dubai as the world’s best city.