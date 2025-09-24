Good Country Index creator explores Dubai’s global reputation at Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum

DUBAI, 24th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Simon Anholt, policy advisor and creator of the Good Country Index and the Anholt Nation Brands Index, highlighted how Dubai can craft an authentic global image during a keynote at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum.

Speaking in a session titled The Story We Don’t Have to Tell, Anholt underlined the importance of national identity and city branding in shaping how countries and cities are perceived.

He noted that for Dubai, a city of diversity and rapid transformation, building a coherent cultural identity and compelling narrative is key to uniting communities, fostering civic pride and positioning itself globally.

He said that reputation is built not only through history or symbols but by how a place contributes to the wider world. Using two decades of data, Anholt stressed that the prosperity of nations and cities is strongly tied to their international contribution.

Citing Dubai’s story of transformation and innovation, he explained that culture, perception and narrative influence social cohesion, economic opportunity and diplomatic standing. He urged leaders to cultivate an inclusive culture that balances authenticity with ambition, enabling Dubai to further strengthen its global influence.