Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum session explores right balance between leadership, management

DUBAI, 24th September, 2025 (WAM) -- International leadership expert and author Todd Henry said the best leaders are remembered not only for their vision but for their ability to turn that vision into action.

He noted that leadership without discipline drifts into abstraction, while management without passion sinks into routine, stressing the need for balance.

Speaking at a keynote session titled “How to Lead for a Lasting Impact” during the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, Henry addressed senior leaders, decision-makers, and emerging talents across government and private sectors. The forum reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as the world’s best city.

Henry explained that leadership and management are complementary forces—leadership provides the courage to act, while management sustains that energy through structure. He urged leaders to model urgency and purpose in daily decisions, igniting their teams with discipline and clarity to achieve lasting impact.

He also highlighted the importance of anticipating challenges and driving innovation, encouraging leaders to create systems where passion meets rhythm, and courage meets structure.