MBRHE obtains 7-stars rating in Organisation-Wide Innovation Award

DUBAI, 24th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first entity worldwide to obtain the highest rating of 7 Stars in the Organisation-Wide Innovation Award (OWIA), as part of the 11th International Best Practice Competition 2025.

This remarkable achievement underscores the Establishment’s leadership in integrating global best practices with its pioneering innovations, positioning it as a global role model in institutional innovation.

The award is organised by internationally recognised entities specialising in promoting and evaluating best institutional practices worldwide, namely BPIR.com, the Centre for Organisational Excellence Research (COER), and the Global Benchmarking Network (GBN). It is granted to outstanding practices that reflect an institution’s ability to develop innovative and effective solutions within a supportive environment that fosters innovation, thereby contributing to improved quality of life in alignment with the Establishment’s strategy and innovation framework.

The evaluation of MBRHE was based on ten key criteria that encompassed leadership, strategic planning, human capacity development, processes, tools and technologies, ideas management and best practices, resources and facilities, organisational culture, partnerships and stakeholder relations, performance indicators, and achieved results.

This prestigious win reflects the Establishment’s ongoing success in fostering an innovative work environment, enhancing competitiveness, and anticipating the future of the housing sector. It further cements its position as a pioneering institution that supports Dubai’s and the UAE’s vision of delivering government services at world-class standards.

This global recognition affirms the Establishment’s leading efforts and acknowledges its status as an innovative entity contributing to the development of the public housing sector and the enhancement of quality of life across society.