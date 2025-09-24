Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum shapes future of safe digital innovation

DUBAI, 24th September, 2025 (WAM) -- A session titled ‘Technology and Digital Transformations in the Decade Ahead’, held at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, explored how nations and enterprises can harness emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and immersive environments while ensuring growth remains secure, inclusive and human-centric.

Yury Maksimov, Co-Founder of the Cyberus Foundation and Positive Technologies, emphasised the need to design digital systems with security, trust and resilience built in from the outset. He warned that rapid digitalisation has outpaced governance, calling for modular standards, proactive testing of critical systems and simplified, automated platforms resistant to errors and attacks.

Highlighting artificial intelligence as both a catalyst and a challenge, Maksimov noted that Dubai exemplifies responsible adoption of advanced technologies, reinforcing its position as a global model for balancing innovation with security. He also pointed to Dubai’s potential to become a regional cybersecurity hub, citing its advanced infrastructure, visionary leadership and strategic location.

The discussion addressed themes including resilience against systemic risks, strategic adoption of transformative technologies and human-centric innovation. It underlined how Dubai’s digital transformation safeguards communities while strengthening its role as a leader in safe, sustainable innovation.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum gathers 1,000 leaders from government and the private sector to exchange insights and advance the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as the world’s best city.