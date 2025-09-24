DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways become main partners of Euroleague Basketball for next 4 years

ABU DHABI, 24th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Etihad Airways have officially become main sponsors of Euroleague Basketball for the next four years, an integrated collaboration that sets a new precedent in European sports.

This landmark strategic alliance reinforces Abu Dhabi’s growing stature in global sport and marks a defining moment in Euroleague Basketball’s commercial evolution, connecting the emirate with the competition’s passionate global fanbase of 90 million supporters.

Under the agreement, Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of DCT Abu Dhabi, and Etihad Airways, are officially designated as Euroleague competitions’ Main Partners and Final Four Presenting Partner. Experience Abu Dhabi and Etihad Airways branding will be prominently featured across Euroleague and EuroCup games, including in-arena signage, live broadcasts and jersey integration across all Euroleague participating teams. Over the four-year period, the Experience Abu Dhabi and Etihad Airways logos will rotate across Euroleague team jerseys, ensuring balanced exposure.

The partnership also extends into the digital sphere, featuring extensive brand integration on Euroleague Basketball’s platforms and exclusive co-created content. Fans can also expect a slate of innovative activations aimed at deepening engagement, expanding the competitions’ global reach, and bringing audiences closer to the game.

Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “This strategic partnership with Euroleague Basketball and Etihad Airways marks as significant step forward in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s presence on the global stage and reinforcing its position as a vibrant hub for basketball fans around the world. The impact of sport extends far beyond the court it drives economic growth by boosting tourism, attracting investment, and enhancing infrastructure for major events. This partnership stands as a key pillar of our Tourism Strategy 2030 – driving visitor growth, supporting economic diversification, and solidifying Abu Dhabi’s status as a preferred global destination for tourism, culture, and sport.”

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways, said, "Euroleague represents the pinnacle of European basketball, and we're excited to support this incredible sporting spectacle alongside our valued partner DCT Abu Dhabi. Through our network, we bring people to Abu Dhabi from across the globe, and this partnership allows us to reach new audiences who share our belief that the best experiences happen when you venture beyond borders."

Paulius Motiejunas, CEO of Euroleague Basketball, said, “We are delighted to announce these partnerships, which embody our ambition to grow the game of basketball and foster meaningful global connections through sport. With Experience Abu Dhabi and Etihad Airways joining us, we look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for our fans while further strengthening the league’s international presence.”

The 2025–26 Euroleague season will mark another milestone, as the competition expands to 20 teams — welcoming newcomers Dubai Basketball — with the Regular Season tipping off on 30th September. The season will culminate with the prestigious Final Four in Athens, Greece, from 22–24 May 2026.