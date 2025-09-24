University of Sharjah launches 4th Arab Conference on Intellectual Property

SHARJAH, 24th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, the Fourth Arab Conference on Intellectual Property opened today under the theme Protecting Intellectual Property Rights in the Age of Digital Technologies.

The three-day event is organised by the University of Sharjah in cooperation with the Arab Administrative Development Organisation of the League of Arab States, the Emirates Intellectual Property Association, and the Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology. It aims to address challenges posed by digital technologies and artificial intelligence to intellectual property (IP) protection, and to strengthen legal frameworks that ensure fairness and transparency.

Professor Esameldin Agami, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, delivered the opening speech on behalf of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed, stressing the importance of safeguarding IP rights as a cornerstone of innovation and a knowledge-based economy. He highlighted the university’s role in fostering research and innovation through its Technology Transfer Office and emphasised the need for global collaboration to address emerging challenges.

Dr. Nasser Al Hatlan Al Qahtani, Director-General of the Arab Administrative Development Organisation, underlined the importance of updating legal frameworks to meet the challenges posed by digital technologies and artificial intelligence. Brigadier General Ibrahim Musabah Al Ajel, Director-General of Comprehensive Police Stations at Sharjah Police, speaking on behalf of the Emirates Intellectual Property Association, reaffirmed that IP protection is fundamental to building a thriving knowledge economy.

The opening featured keynote presentations by Jimmy Nguyen, blockchain and emerging technology entrepreneur, and Professor Amr Adly, President of the Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology. They addressed monetising IP rights in digital industries and the role of advanced technologies in IP protection.

Over three days, 28 scientific papers and research contributions will be presented, alongside panel discussions involving Arab and international experts, academics and students. Topics include ethical considerations of artificial intelligence, copyright management, innovation in IP investment, and the role of public-private cooperation. The sessions also cover digital transformation strategies and the role of new technologies in enforcing IP rights.