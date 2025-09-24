'SILA. All That Is Left to You' exhibition opens at Maraya Art Centre

SHARJAH, 24th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Maraya Art Centre has opened 'SILA. All That Is Left to You', a landmark exhibition dedicated to the cultural language of Palestinian embroidery (tatreez).

The exhibition was inaugurated by Ahmed Al Qaseer, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, in the presence of Samar Abu Sultan, delegate of the Palestinian Embassy in the UAE, Khalil Abdulwahid, Director of Fine Arts Department at Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi, Founder of Barjeel Art Foundation.

Curated by Cima Azzam of Maraya Art Centre, Noor Suhail of 1971 – Design Space, and Rula Alami, founder of the SILA exhibition series, the show brings together 25 contemporary artists and designers who reinterpret tatreez as both a form of cultural preservation and a language of resistance. Several works were produced in collaboration with embroiderers from the Inaash Association in Lebanon, underscoring the exhibition’s commitment to intergenerational knowledge and cultural resilience.

Artists featured include Amer Shomali, Abdel Rahman Katanani, Areen Hassan, Aya Haidar, Bokja, Cristiana de Marchi, Hazem Harb, Katya Traboulsi, Liane Al Ghusain, Maysaloun Faraj, Nada Debs, naqsh collective, Sama Alshaibi, Samia Halaby, Steve Sabella and Zaid Farouki, among others.

Rula Alami said SILA pays tribute to tatreez as a transformative force linking personal stories to collective identity, while curators Cima Azzam and Noor Suhail described it as a dynamic design language bridging heritage and contemporary creativity.

Through SILA, Maraya Art Centre reaffirmed its commitment to preserving cultural practices that embody identity, resilience and renewal, offering a platform for voices and stories that endure despite challenges.