Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials on UNGA80 sidelines

NEW YORK, 25th September, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held separate meetings with several foreign ministers on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah held talks with Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs of Jordan; Juraj Blanár, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia; Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary; Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark; George Gerapetritis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece; Radosław Sikorski, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland; and Maria Theresa Lazaro, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines.

The discussions centred on strengthening bilateral cooperation and partnerships in various fields, including economy, trade, investment, culture, education, health, agriculture, technology, artificial intelligence, food security, renewable energy and climate.

The meetings also addressed several topics on the UN General Assembly agenda, particularly those related to multilateral work and cooperation within international organisations.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE’s unwavering approach to fostering constructive cooperation with friendly and brotherly nations worldwide and to advancing multilateral collaboration in support of sustainable development.

The UAE's top diplomat and the ministers also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

Sheikh Abdullah further held talks with Dr. Comfort Ero, President and CEO of the International Crisis Group, to exchange views on the group’s programmes and strategies for boosting humanitarian responses worldwide.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah also met with Dr. Mirjana Spoljaric, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), where discussions centred on cooperation between the UAE and the ICRC in the humanitarian and relief fields, as well as on supporting the needs of civilians affected in different regions worldwide.

The meetings were attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organisations; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology; Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability Affairs; and Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

