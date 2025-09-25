BEEAH unveils 2025 Future Pioneers Award

SHARJAH, 25th September, 2025 (WAM) -- BEEAH, the region’s leading sustainability and innovation pioneer, has launched the latest edition of the Future Pioneers Award (FPA).

The initiative aims to financially incentivise nascent innovations that hold the potential to transform communities and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the American University of Sharjah, the 14th edition of the FPA is inviting individuals, groups of up to five members (students or professionals), schools, universities, and corporations worldwide to submit their projects under four distinct categories.

Each submitted innovation will be evaluated based on its objective and results, focusing on its originality, scalability, and applicability in alignment with one of this year’s themes: energy efficiency, waste reduction and circular economy, clean and renewable energy, AI and digital tools for sustainability, sustainable design, and net-zero strategies.

During its over 13-year legacy, the FPA has recorded over 3,200 submissions and has rewarded 161 winners. In 2024, the award drew applicants from ten countries, reflecting its growing geographic reach.

Hind Al Huwaidi, Chief Executive Development Officer at BEEAH, said, “With the generous support of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, the award continues to foster exchange of global best practices and collaborations across generations and borders. A sustainable future cannot be achieved alone, and we are proud that this award is serving as a platform to unite innovators across societies and areas of expertise. We look forward to this edition, which we believe will be our most exciting yet.”

For each category, the top three winners will be selected based on the scores awarded by a judging committee. The deadline for registration is 30th October 2025, with the awards ceremony set to take place in April 2026.

