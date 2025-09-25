Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi celebrates graduation of Emirati physician leaders

ABU DHABI, 25th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi celebrated the graduation of 23 interns, residents and fellows from its Graduate Medical Education programmes. Among them, 19 are UAE nationals, a testament to the hospital’s growing role in cultivating the next generation of world-class clinicians trained in the UAE.

Held at the hospital’s auditorium, the ceremony honoured the achievements of physicians who have completed rigorous training across specialties, including emergency medicine, internal medicine, anaesthesiology, otolaryngology, general surgery and cardiology.

The event also celebrated the institution’s first-ever cardiology fellow graduates.

Dr Georges-Pascal Haber, Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, congratulated the graduates, saying, These young professionals represent the future of healthcare in the UAE, driven by expertise, empathy and a deep sense of purpose. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is proudly supporting their growth as they take their place as leaders in medicine."

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s academic programmes are recognised by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education International (ACGME-I) and the Emirati Board, delivering a world-class clinical learning environment that integrates international best practices with a strong commitment to the UAE’s long-term healthcare strategy.

The programmes play a vital role in the hospital’s broader commitment to Emiratisation and align with national priorities under UAE Vision 2031, which seeks to empower Emirati talent across all sectors, including healthcare.

Dr Sawsan Abdel-Razig, Chief Academic Officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, "Through our Graduate Medical Education programmes, we have trained more than 289 physicians to date, many of them UAE nationals, who are now advancing care, driving innovation and strengthening the UAE’s healthcare system for generations to come.