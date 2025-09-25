Ajman's real estate valuations hit AED414.2 million in August

AJMAN, 25th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman reported completing 155 real estate valuation transactions in August with a total value exceeding AED414.2 million.

Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Department, said the valuations covered residential, commercial and industrial properties, with residential properties accounting for the largest share at AED168 million, followed by commercial properties at AED158.7 million.

He added that the August report also included personal valuations, court and institutional requests, and valuations linked to long-term golden residency permits for investors, which reached 107 transactions with a total value of AED177.85 million.