Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance private sector growth

DUBAI, 25th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully hosted the third quarterly meeting of Business Groups and Councils for 2025.

The meeting provided a platform for the chamber to review key initiatives and programmes aimed at enhancing the local business environment and supporting the growth of companies across diverse sectors.

Participants also discussed legislative and regulatory priorities for the upcoming period, together with ways to expand partnerships and cooperation with relevant government entities.

The meeting explored strategies to further develop the performance of Business Groups and Councils and expand their role in shaping economic policies and legislation. It also highlighted the significant achievements made during the first half of the year, reflecting continued progress towards a more competitive and resilient business environment.

During H1 2025, Dubai Chamber of Commerce reviewed 27 laws and draft laws in cooperation with Business Groups. The resulting private sector recommendations achieving an adoption rate of 60 percent, up from the 46 percent achieved in H1 2024. A total of 98 meetings were held with Business Groups and Councils during the six-month period, marking an increase of 104 percent year-on-year. The chamber also established five new Business Councils to represent the interests of investors from Brazil, Slovakia, Peru, Indonesia, and Hungary.

Maha Al Gergawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, stated, “Business Groups and Councils continue to play a pivotal role in supporting the competitiveness of companies and enhancing Dubai’s business environment. Through these quarterly meetings, we are committed to strengthening our partnerships with the private sector, as well as enabling the business community to contribute to policymaking and the development of initiatives that support economic growth while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global business hub.”

The meeting brought together members of the Business Groups and Councils operating under the chamber’s umbrella, representing a broad spectrum of private sector companies from across Dubai’s business community. Business Groups provide a collective voice for key economic sectors, while Business Councils represent interests of companies and investors from specific countries. Together, they ensure inclusive representation across industries and communities, serving as a vital bridge between the business community and government stakeholders.

Through their activities, Business Groups and Councils contribute to strengthening Dubai’s business environment, advancing public-private partnerships, and supporting the sustainable success of companies operating in the emirate.