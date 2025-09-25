UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

MONTRÉAL, 25th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates, represented by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), organised the High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation, aimed at empowering the next generation of aviation professionals.

The event was held in collaboration with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and supported by the National Civil Aviation Agency of Brazil (ANAC), Airports Council International (ACI), the International Coordinating Council of Aerospace Industries Associations (ICCAIA), the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL), and the Global Aviation and Aerospace Skills Taskforce (GAAST). The Summit took place on the sidelines of the 42nd ICAO Assembly in Montréal.

Opening the Summit, Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of GCAA, emphasised that holding this event with wide participation from international partners reflects a shared vision that the future of aviation, both local and global, relies on the talent, creativity, and leadership of young people. He underlined that the aim of the Summit is to empower the next generation of aviation professionals.

Al Suwaidi noted that the aviation sector is facing urgent challenges, including digital transformation, addressing climate change, and moving toward a more sustainable ecosystem while keeping pace with industry growth. He stressed that overcoming these challenges requires innovative ideas and international cooperation, and that the Summit represents an important step in ensuring that youth play an active role in shaping the future of the sector.

The Summit provided a dynamic platform for young participants from across the globe to discuss themes related to ICAO’s Next Generation of Aviation Professionals (NGAP) Programme, exchange ideas, and build connections grounded in innovation and diversity. It also offered insights into practical applications of artificial intelligence in enhancing safety and efficiency in aviation.

The event featured contributions from senior officials of leading international aviation organisations, alongside youth-led discussions, panel sessions, and specialised workshops. These covered future-oriented topics such as: future skills in aviation and aerospace and the opportunities they create for young professionals; new technologies in airport operations and their role in improving efficiency and enhancing the passenger experience; as well as other priority issues on the global aviation agenda, including sustainability, innovation, and digital transformation.

The Summit also served as an opportunity to strengthen networking and knowledge-sharing among participants, contributing to building promising career pathways for young professionals and supporting international cooperation in the aviation sector