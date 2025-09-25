KHDA, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Knowledge Park partner to reaffirm city’s global education standing

DUBAI, 25th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, part of TECOM Group, have signed a strategic partnership with Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) to support the higher education sector and enhance Dubai’s position as a world-class learning destination.

The agreement, aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and Education 33 strategy, was formalised during The Knowledge Assembly, hosted by KHDA in collaboration with TECOM Group’s education cluster.

The signing was attended by Aisha Miran, Director-General of KHDA, and Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of TECOM Group, and was signed by Saeed Mubarak Kharbash, CEO of Policies, Research and Programmes at KHDA, and Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice-President of Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park.

Kharbash said the partnership will strengthen collaboration across the higher education ecosystem and help Dubai attract global talent, drive research and innovation, and enhance the student experience. Janahi added that initiatives such as the Higher Education Leadership Network will ensure Dubai’s educational offerings continue to meet the evolving needs of industries and the global economy.

Under the partnership, the two districts will work with KHDA to attract international universities and vocational institutions, promote Dubai as a global destination for students, and coordinate policies to support research, entrepreneurship, and innovation. They will also enhance extracurricular activities and launch the Higher Education Leadership Network, a platform for strategic alignment, collaboration and thought leadership.

The Knowledge Assembly brought together senior leaders from academia, industry and government to explore the role of higher education as an economic driver. Speakers included representatives from Dubai Health, the University of Birmingham Dubai, the University of Wollongong, and in5, TECOM Group’s entrepreneurship incubator.

Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park are home to leading universities and institutions, and together form part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of 10 business districts supporting Dubai’s knowledge economy.