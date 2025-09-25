Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam

DUBAI, 25th September, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today met with Nguyen Hoa Binh, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam, at the Ruler’s Court in Dubai.

The meeting reflects the strong and steadily growing ties between the UAE and Vietnam, which have expanded significantly in recent years across diverse fields. Both leaders reviewed the progress achieved since the two countries upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Partnership in 2024, a milestone that opened new avenues for cooperation.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed said the UAE is keen to strengthen its relations with Vietnam, a partner with whom it shares a vision of progress, prosperity and sustainable development. He noted that the UAE looks forward to building on the momentum achieved by the Comprehensive Partnership to expand cooperation and unlock new opportunities for the two countries and the wider region. During the discussions, the two sides explored ways to further deepen ties in diverse sectors including trade, tourism, financial services, and investment.

Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1993, the UAE and Vietnam have steadily expanded cooperation in areas that advance the long-term interests of both nations and their peoples. Vietnam is the UAE’s largest non-oil trading partner within the ASEAN region, with non-oil trade reaching US$7.02 billion in H1 2025, up 16.9 percent from the corresponding period in 2024.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Mohammed Al Shaibani, Director-General of His Highness The Dubai Ruler’s Court; Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Helal Almarri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; and Essa Kazim, Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).