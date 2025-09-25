Sharjah Chamber, Spain’s University of Navarra to launch international training programmes

SHARJAH, 25th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by the Sharjah Training and Development Centre (STDC), held a business meeting with University of Navarra, headquartered in Spain, to discuss ways to strengthen strategic cooperation opportunities.

The meeting addressed the launch of globally accredited training and academic programmes covering executive leadership, business administration, institutional innovation, digital transformation, governance, finance, and technical competencies.

This initiative underscores Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to enhancing STDC’s role in delivering advanced impactful training programmes to improve the efficiency of employees and contribute to leadership development within both the public and private sectors.

The meeting, held at SCCI’s headquarters, was attended by Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General of Support Services Sector at Sharjah Chamber; Amal Abdullah Al Ali, Director of STDC; Jaime García del Barrio, Vice President of University of Navarra; and Ramzi Jazmati, Director of development of University of Navarra in the Middle East and North Africa, along with several officials from both sides.

During the meeting, Sharjah Training and Development Centre highlighted its key initiatives, including the Strategic Business Leadership Programme, which has successfully graduated around 38 participants from both the public and private sectors across its first three editions.

The two sides also explored the implementation framework to launch a joint international training programme targeting government employees, private sector professionals, and individuals. The programme will be based on the highest global standards in training and qualification, aiming to deliver highly efficient outcomes capable of addressing future challenges.

Maryam Saif Al Shamsi said the collaboration with University of Navarra adds significant value to Sharjah Chamber’s strategic vision of empowering human resources and enhancing their efficiency in line with international best practices.

She noted that Sharjah Training and Development Centre seeks to deliver innovative training solutions tailored to the needs of government and private entities. The initiative is designed to elevate employee performance, enhance strategic planning capabilities, and ensure adaptability to the accelerating shifts in both local and international business environments.

“This cooperation supports the Chamber’s efforts to strengthen Sharjah’s position as a regional hub for training and leadership development. It provides access to cutting-edge curricula and educational methodologies that prioritise innovation and institutional creativity, while also contributing to the achievement of the UAE’s sustainable development goals,” Al Shamsi added.

For her part, Amal Abdullah Al Ali pointed out that the meeting laid the groundwork for innovative training tracks and pathways designed to meet the evolving needs of both institutions and individuals in the job market, thereby strengthening the capabilities of national professionals and preparing them for future challenges.

She noted that the collaboration with University of Navarra underscores STDC’s strategic commitment to expanding its global partnerships, ensuring the delivery of high-impact programmes that elevate institutional performance and embed innovation across workplaces.

She added that the planned programmes will focus on advanced areas such as management, strategic leadership, and digital competencies, in line with the new economy and the rapid pace of digital transformation.

The meeting builds on a strategic cooperation agreement concluded in May between STDC and University of Navarra, Spain. The agreement is designed to establish joint training and academic programmes, facilitate exchange visits between experts and academics, and pursue international accreditation for the Centre’s offerings.

This collaboration aims to elevate programme quality, strengthen institutional credibility, and align skill development initiatives with global standards in leadership and executive education.