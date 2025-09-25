Sheraa wraps up 2025 Dojo+ with 3 winning innovation projects

SHARJAH, 25th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) successfully concluded its 2025 edition of the Dojo+ programme with a vibrant Pitch Competition held on Wednesday at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park.

The event marked the finale of an intensive 8-week journey where student entrepreneurs showcased innovative projects aimed at solving real-world challenges.

Three standout student teams were awarded for projects addressing key sectors such as education technology, artificial intelligence, and sustainability. The winners received a total of AED32,000 in prizes, along with a valuable opportunity to join the Sharjah Startup Studio (S3), which offers participants access to business licenses, visas, dedicated workspaces, and expert mentorship.

First place went to Suhoola, founded by Omar Mokhtar, for its unique redesign of the ablution (Wudu’) experience. The project introduces beautifully designed, ergonomic units that enhance hygiene, comfort, and accessibility, particularly in public spaces.

Second place was awarded to Speak.ai, developed by Faris Nasser and Khaleel Zamqan. The platform leverages artificial intelligence and business analytics to power multilingual voice automation for customer service, enabling businesses to boost efficiency and extract actionable insights.

The third-place winner, FoodSwap, founded by Lamis Abualkheir, uses AI to create personalised dining experiences. The platform matches restaurants with customers based on individual taste profiles, offering a tailored and engaging approach to eating out.

The Public Favorite Award was won by Twe, created by Osama Damati, Deemah Abdelkader, and Umair Ahmed. Twe is an integrated platform that connects students with universities, scholarships, and internships, simplifying academic and career planning across various stages.

This edition of Dojo+ welcomed 34 startups from 14 universities, each bringing forward ideas that reflect Sharjah’s strategic focus on building a diversified, knowledge-driven economy. The selected startups came from a range of sectors, including edtech, AI, sustainability, and manufacturing, reflecting the wide scope of challenges the programme seeks to address.

Dojo+ is an evolution of Sheraa’s foundational Startup Dojo programme. The 8-week initiative is designed to turn promising ideas into viable businesses. Participants engaged in workshops and one-on-one mentoring covering core startup areas such as intellectual property rights, funding strategies, marketing fundamentals, prototyping, and investor-focused pitch development.

Abeer AlAmeeri, Director of Ecosystem Development at Sheraa, emphasised that Dojo+ plays a key role in empowering young entrepreneurs to bring their ideas to life. She highlighted that the integrated environment of training, mentorship, and market access equips participants with the tools and confidence needed to thrive in competitive markets. The recognition of the top three student projects reflects the innovative spirit within Sharjah’s academic institutions and reinforces the emirate’s commitment to nurturing talent capable of delivering real-world impact.

Throughout the programme, student teams benefited from the guidance of international experts who helped them navigate challenges related to product development, market readiness, and financial planning. The final pitch event served as a platform for these entrepreneurs to engage directly with investors, business leaders, and strategic partners, offering a valuable opportunity to scale their ventures beyond the programme.