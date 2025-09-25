UAEU launches Desert Environment Research Centre

AL AIN, 25th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) announced the establishment of the Desert Environment Research Centre (DERC) — a state-of-the-art hub dedicated to advancing knowledge, innovation, and sustainable solutions for desert and arid environments.

Covering more than three quarters of the UAE’s surface, the desert ecosystem is home to diverse resources, unique biodiversity, and rich cultural heritage.

DERC will serve as a pioneering institution that integrates scientific expertise, modern technology, and interdisciplinary collaboration to address the complex challenges and opportunities of desert environments.

As the UAE’s top-ranked university and #1 in the UAE in the QS Sustainability Rankings, UAEU continues to demonstrate leadership in research and innovation. With nine colleges and twelve active research centers, the launch of DERC marks the creation of the 13th specialised research center, strengthening UAEU’s capacity to deliver impactful, solutions-driven research at national, regional, and international levels.

DERC will focus on a broad spectrum of themes, including biodiversity, groundwater conservation, agriculture, climate change, heritage preservation, socio-economic development, and space exploration analogues.

Speaking on the significance of this initiative, Dr. Rami Beiram, Associate Provost for Research at UAEU, emphasised, “The relevance of DERC lies in its holistic and interdisciplinary approach to understanding desert environments. Beyond advancing research, the Center will nurture graduate and PhD students, postdoctoral fellows, and engage undergraduate students in discovery and innovation. It will also serve as a platform for international collaboration, bringing global expertise to the UAE while positioning our researchers and students at the forefront of sustainable solutions for desert challenges.”

By establishing the Desert Environment Research Center, UAEU reaffirms its mission to contribute to the sustainable progress of the UAE and the wider region. The Centre will act as a strategic driver for new discoveries, supporting national priorities while engaging with global scientific communities.