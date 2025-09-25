Ru’ya 2025 records strong job offers, showcases future skills

DUBAI, 25th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The 24th edition of Ru’ya concluded today at Dubai World Trade Centre, generating record job opportunities and drawing thousands of Emirati jobseekers over three days.

Employers conducted thousands of on-site interviews, reaffirming Ru’ya’s role as the UAE’s leading platform for employment, skills development and entrepreneurship.

This year’s edition placed a strong focus on innovation and future-ready industries. Dubai Municipality launched a first-of-its-kind Virtual Reality Food Safety Inspector programme, while the municipality and Rochester Institute of Technology – Dubai introduced a Professional Certificate in Data Analytics to equip youth with advanced digital skills. Dubai Police’s Air Wing recruitment drive offered pilot vacancies, while Dubai Customs showcased its Masar 33 programme.

Leading organisations across aviation, healthcare, retail, insurance, digital services and logistics announced career opportunities, supported by Ru’ya’s Get Hired! initiative that accelerated interviews and placements.

Asma Alsharif, AVP, Sustainable Development, Exhibitions, DWTC, said the event connected Emirati talent with employers across both traditional and future-focused industries. Shamsa Al Falasi, UAE Citi Country Officer and CEO of Citibank N.A., UAE, highlighted the strong engagement with youth through initiatives such as the Mehnaty programme.

The event also featured competitions, with Etihad Private School winning the Game Out to Mars challenge, Deira International School taking FutureFit by DIDI, Al Ittihad Private School Jumeirah winning The Next Founder Competition, and Al Mawakeb, Garhoud, topping The Hackathon. For the first time, the Ru’ya Concept Store showcased nine Emirati entrepreneurs.

Supported by DP World, ADIB and ENOC, the exhibition also highlighted PwC Middle East’s Watani programme, which has integrated over 250 Emiratis into its workforce.

With record participation and impact, Ru’ya reinforced its role as a cornerstone of the UAE’s Emiratisation strategy. The next edition will take place from 28th to 30th September 2026 at DWTC.