Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club hosts Swim for Life Masters Championship

ABU DHABI, 25th September, 2025 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club has announced that it will host the Swim for Life Masters Championship next Sunday, with the participation of more than 160 swimmers from 15 nationalities, representing 31 teams, competing across 24 diverse races.

Humaid Al Houti, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club, confirmed the club’s readiness to host this major event, which precedes the hosting and participation in the Abu Dhabi Masters Games 2026. He pointed out that the championship enjoys the participation of elite amateur and professional swimmers, contributing to enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position as a prime destination for aquatic sports.

He explained that the championship will also be accompanied by a comprehensive community experience aimed at raising awareness of the importance of water sports.

The event programme includes races across various disciplines and distances (50m, 100m, 200m) in freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, and medley swimming.

As for the age groups, they cover all levels for both men and women, starting from 18 years up to 51 years and above.