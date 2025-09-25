L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France unveils new routes, expanded programme for 2026

DUBAI, 25th September, 2025 (WAM) – – L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France, presented by Škoda and supported by Dubai Sports Council, has announced that new race routes and an expanded programme of activities, both in the build-up and during the race weekend itself, will feature in the 2026 edition. Official registration is now open for the event, which will take place on 24–25 January and will give amateur cyclists, families, and enthusiasts the chance to experience the spirit of the world’s most famous cycling race in the UAE.

Set against Dubai’s striking backdrop, the 2026 edition will feature new routes starting from Dubai Design District (D3) and finishing at Expo Village Park, taking riders past some of the city’s most iconic landmarks. From the longer 112 km ‘Epic Race’ to the more accessible 61 km ‘Classic Race’, each course is designed to offer both challenge and enjoyment.

Starting from the heart of D3, participants will be treated to stunning views of downtown Dubai before heading into routes enhanced with new loops, including one around Global Village, showcasing even more of the emirate’s renowned attractions. The finish line, along with the Saturday non-competitive programme, will be hosted at Expo Village Park – a premium venue offering world-class facilities to create a welcoming and memorable event experience. The Family Ride (20 km) and Kids’ Race (300m - 1.8 km) will add to the festival atmosphere, bringing together cyclists of every age and ability in a true celebration of the sport.

In keeping with the prestigious race’s spirit, it will once again give participants the chance to test themselves in popular sprint sections, compete for the famous Tour de France jerseys, and even meet and ride alongside Tour de France legends, before celebrating their achievement at the finish line in true Tour de France style.

A key feature of the 2026 edition will be an enhanced Race Village at Expo, which will serve as the central hub for riders, families, and fans throughout the weekend. Powered by Škoda and other partners, the village will host an expanded programme of activities and experiences. The inaugural edition set a high standard of race organisation and delivered a diverse programme for all participants, and the 2026 edition is set to build on the previous success.

The wider programme will offer more social rides and activities for riders from September through January, as well as an increased number of exhibitors, engaging challenges within the Village, and new initiatives to encourage greater participation from women. The 2026 edition is also targeting an international audience by creating special packages that allow visiting riders to combine their participation with a stay in Dubai. Škoda will expand its presence across the village, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to cycling and its community in the Middle East.

As an expansion of last year’s activity programme, cyclists across the UAE will have the chance to participate in a series of social rides in the months leading up to the race weekend. The 2026 edition recognises the huge potential for cycling in Dubai and is working closely with key players in the cycling industry to further strengthen the city’s cycling culture. Several rides are planned at different destinations, guided by experienced cycling experts, to showcase the sport as inclusive and enjoyable for all. These build-up rides will connect the community, prepare participants for the main challenge, and keep cycling culture at the heart of Dubai throughout the season.

The inaugural edition of L’Étape Dubai welcomed over 1,000 participants, including 243 international riders and 266 Emiratis, making it the largest first-edition amateur cycling event of its kind in the UAE. Reinforcing its status as the premier platform for amateur cyclists to experience the spirit of the Tour de France in the Middle East, the 2026 edition of L’Étape Dubai aims to build on this momentum by welcoming up to 2,000 riders across its categories. With its mix of competitive races, family-friendly rides and community events, the 2026 edition promises to showcase Dubai’s growing passion for cycling on an even larger scale.

Eissa Sharif, Director of Events Department from Dubai Sports Council, said: “We are delighted with the success of the inaugural edition of the international race L’Étape Dubai, presented by the Tour de France, The success of this first edition is a testament to the capability of our national talents in organising world-class events and delivering an outstanding sporting and organisational experience for both participants and visitors.

He concluded by saying: “This event aligns with the vision of our wise leadership to make Dubai a global hub for sports. We will also leverage it in youth programmes and community initiatives to promote a culture of sports and physical activity across society, we extend our gratitude to the Tour de France, our partners, government entities and the public for their trust and support. We look forward to working together to take this event to even greater heights in the years to come.''

Fairouz Al Qazi, Race Director of L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France, said: “After the success of our debut edition, which brought together over a thousand riders from across the UAE and around the world, we are proud to see L’Étape Dubai grow into a fixture on the region’s sporting calendar. The 2026 edition will build on this momentum with new routes, more community rides, and an expanded race village designed for both passionate cyclists and families. With the continued support of Škoda Middle East, Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Police and our partners, we look forward to welcoming even more riders to share in the unique spirit of the Tour de France here in Dubai.”

Antoine Quiers, Project Manager, L’Étape Series – Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O.), commented: “Thanks to the strong commitment of every stakeholder, L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France has already established itself as the leading amateur cycling event in the region in just one year.

In 2026, we are looking forward to building on this success with an even bigger second edition, supported by Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Police, Škoda Middle East, and all our partners who make this event possible. With their continued support, we are confident that L’Étape Dubai will once again be a major success.”

Lukas Honzak, Managing Director, Škoda Middle East, said: “Škoda has a long and authentic connection with cycling, from our origins to over 20 years of partnership with the Tour de France. We are proud to once again be the official partner of L’Étape Dubai, supporting Dubai’s mission to become a leading sport and cycling hub and promoting active lifestyles across the city. For 2026, Škoda cars will once again lead the L’Etape peloton on new routes designed to showcase the best of Dubai, but we will also expand our presence across the Race Village with enhanced family and community activities. We look forward to celebrating the passion for cycling with everyone taking part and welcoming new cycling enthusiasts to the Škoda family.”

