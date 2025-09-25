Abu Dhabi Art’s Beyond Emerging Artists Exhibition heads to London’s Saatchi Gallery

ABU DHABI, 25th September, 2025 (WAM) – Following its successful debut in Hong Kong, the 2024 edition of Abu Dhabi Art’s Beyond Emerging Artists (BEA) exhibition, will be presented at London’s Saatchi Gallery from 1 to 11 October, marking the programme’s seventh international presentation and its first at this iconic contemporary art institution.

Curated by Lorenzo Fiaschi (co-founder of GALLERIA CONTINUA), the exhibition features work by Fatma Al Ali, Dina Nazmi Khorchid, and Simrin Mehra Agarwal—three UAE-based artists whose practices span sculpture, sound, and textiles. Their work, which was first exhibited at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi, delves into themes of transformation, memory, and the emotional connection between people and place, offering UK audiences a unique glimpse into contemporary artistic practices emerging from the UAE.

Saatchi Gallery—renowned for its commitment to supporting emerging artists and making contemporary art accessible to all—serves as a fitting venue for the exhibition. The gallery showroom has presented bold, thought-provoking exhibitions and continues to provide a platform for cultural dialogue and innovation, offering a powerful opportunity to introduce London audiences to the creative voices shaping the UAE’s art scene.

The exhibition reflects the fair’s ongoing mission to platform emerging talent from the UAE and foster international cultural exchange.

Launched in 2017, the Beyond Emerging Artists programme empowers emerging UAE-based talent through mentorship, curatorial support, and international exposure. The upcoming exhibition at Saatchi Gallery marks another step in elevating the voices of a new generation of artists, reinforcing Abu Dhabi Art’s role as a catalyst for cultural dialogue and global artistic exchange.

