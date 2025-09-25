Sharjah Sports Council organises inaugural Al Hefaiyah Mountain Challenge in November

SHARJAH, 25th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Sports Council announced details of the inaugural Al Hefaiyah Mountain Challenge, which is scheduled to take place on 1–2 November in the city of Kalba.



Speaking at a press conference, Bakhit Saeed Al Qurs, Director of the Sports and Community Events Department at the Sharjah Sports Council, emphasised the Council’s commitment to promoting such scenic destinations and spotlighting them through sporting events.

Al Qurs also expressed his pleasure at the broad participation of strategic partners from both the public and private sectors, emphasising their crucial role in guaranteeing the success of this pioneering sporting event in the Emirate.