SINF explores cultural impact of travel literature

SHARJAH, 25th September, 2025 (WAM) – The 25th edition of the Sharjah International Narrator Forum (SINF) continued its intensive scientific sessions with a strong focus on travel literature, where writers and researchers highlighted how personal journeys transcend geography to enrich knowledge, document history, and connect cultures.

Speaking during a session titled “Pioneering Experiences in the Worlds of Travel,” Dr Abdulaziz Almusallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Forum, presented a paper entitled “From the Cities of the Wind to the Diary of a Traveller.” He traced his diverse journeys documented in essays and books — from comparing two cities named Sur in Oman and Lebanon, to exploring Hyderabad, India, where he hunted rare books in old markets and reflected on the ancient Golconda Fort.

Almusallam explained that his travel writings, which began with newspaper articles before becoming published works, were also shaped by his participation in Sharjah’s cultural weeks held across world capitals. He stressed that the essence of travel literature lies in capturing everyday details and connecting them to history and knowledge, distancing itself from superficial travel writing that merely catalogs restaurants and hotels.

Emirati writer Talal Salem shared insights from his book “An Emirati in Nigeria,” describing the West African nation as an unconventional yet inspiring destination. His work blends travel writing with autobiography, combining documentation with personal reflection to portray Africa beyond stereotypes of violence and disorder.

Dr Khalid Al Budoor, meanwhile, presented his book “Malabar: Shores of Magic and Spice,” reflecting on his journey to Kerala, India. He connected the experience to his childhood memories of Dubai, highlighting Malabar’s cultural resonance with the UAE’s own heritage.

The scientific programme also featured two panel discussions. In “Travel Narratives and Documentation,” scholars emphasised that beyond recording facts, travel writing breathes life into journeys while safeguarding credibility. Dr Chouaib Halifi described each journey as a bridge between peoples and a valuable academic resource, while Dr Adel Al Enaz stressed the importance of scientific documentation in preserving the integrity of travel narratives.

In another session titled “Travellers’ Observations and Impressions,” Aisha Rashid Al Shamsi highlighted how such narratives offer precise insights into local traditions. Dr Saeed Yaqtin spoke on the motivations behind journeys in Arab popular literature, while Dr Abdullah Al Khudairi shared his journey from Al-Ahsa, Saudi Arabia, to the Comoros Islands, where he explored local culture and daily life.

The panel “Old and New Journeys” explored key milestones in classical and contemporary travel writing. Maryam Al Mazrouei examined Ibn Jubayr’s journeys, comparing historical routes across Makkah, Madinah, and the Levant with present-day heritage trails. Dr Ali Abdulqader Al Hammadi discussed his book “Atay Narratives,” based on his academic journey in Morocco, emphasising the cultural connections between Sharjah and North Africa. Meanwhile, researcher Mohammed Najeeb Qaddoura shed light on the maritime explorations of the legendary navigator Ahmed Ibn Majid, whose 42 works remain cornerstones of Arab navigation and astronomy.

The forum also witnessed the signing of new works in travel literature. Fahad Al Maamari launched his book “Summary of Pages in Travel Literature,” while Dr Chouaib Halifi signed “A Journey in Arabic Literature.” Emirati author and media director of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Noura Al Khayyal, presented her English-language work “Maldivia: Island of Light,” chronicling the journey of Abu Al Barakat Al Barbari, who introduced Islam to the Maldives. Additionally, Mohammed Najeeb Qaddoura released his latest title, “Ahmed Ibn Majid: The Icon of Maritime and Astronomical Sciences.”

With these sessions, the 25th edition of the Forum reaffirmed travel literature as both a cultural bridge and an academic field, celebrating its role in enriching collective memory and deepening cross-cultural understanding.