New FAO report assesses progress towards food, agriculture SDG indicators

ROME, 25th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) today released a new report assessing progress on 22 indicators under the Organisation’s custodianship spanning six Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 5 (Gender Equality), 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (life on Land).

The indicators include the new measure on Minimum Dietary Diversity for Women, approved as a new SDG indicator under FAO custodianship by the UN Statistical Commission earlier this year.

According to the report, the world is close to achieving one-quarter of the relevant targets, while another quarter remains far or very far from completion. For the remaining half, countries in general are moderately positioned to meet them.

The report benefits from the highest availability of data on the food and agriculture-related SDG indicators to date, which reached 65% in 2025, up from 62% in 2023 and only 32% in 2017.

"We need to redouble our efforts to achieve food security, improved nutrition and sustainable agriculture, while ensuring the sustainability of our natural resource base. This report sheds light on which objectives and which regions have achieved the most progress and which have seen a deterioration, and can therefore serve as a guide for galvanizing efforts on those areas lagging furthest behind," said José Rosero Moncayo, FAO Chief Statistician.