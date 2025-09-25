UAE, Iraqi supreme courts sign MoU

ABU DHABI, 25th September, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Federal Supreme Court signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with its Iraqi counterpart, with the aim of building effective partnership relations and achieving a high level of cooperation, as well as exchanging information and studies in the legal and judicial fields.

The signing took place during the visit of an Iraqi judicial delegation today to the Court’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The MoU was signed by Mohammed Hamad Al Badi Al Dhaheri, President of the Federal Supreme Court, and Mundher Ibrahim Hussein, President of the Federal Supreme Court of the Republic of Iraq.

During a consultation session held between the two sides to strengthen judicial and legal cooperation, Al Dhaheri emphasised the importance of the Iraqi delegation’s visit, describing it as a legal addition that contributes to supporting the judicial and legal system in both countries.