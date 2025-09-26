ADJD delegation explores Serbia’s experience in developing public prosecution system

ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2025 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), led by Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of ADJD, visited the Public Prosecution Office of the Republic of Serbia, as part of its official mission to Belgrade.

The delegation met Nenad Stefanović, Attorney-General of the Republic of Serbia, to review best practices in prosecution and judicial systems, and to strengthen cooperation through knowledge-sharing, expertise exchange, and modern innovations.

Talks focused on enhancing judicial and legal collaboration, improving litigation systems, and expanding access to justice through digital solutions and advanced technologies.

The ADJD delegation was also briefed on Serbia’s use of technology to streamline procedures and improve service delivery, while both sides discussed ways to address emerging legal challenges in the digital era.

The delegation included Counselor Ali Mohamed Al Baloushi, Attorney-General of Abu Dhabi; Counselor Ali Al Dhaheri, Director of Judicial Inspection; and Abdullah Zahran, Director of Strategic Planning and Institutional Development.

The meeting was attended by a number of Serbian prosecution officials, who delivered a presentation on the prosecution office’s structure, core functions, and initiatives to combat crime.