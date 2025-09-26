ADX to launch Global Investor Roadshow and Conference in New York

ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) will open its 2025 Global Investor Roadshow and Conference in New York from 29th to 30th September, organised in collaboration with Morgan Stanley.

The two-day event will highlight how the ADX and its listed companies are strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial hub with an innovative, dynamic, and transparent marketplace.

Heading the ADX delegation are Ghannam Butti Almazrouei, Chairman, and Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer. Alongside them, chief executives, chief financial officers, and other senior executives from 15 ADX-listed companies will highlight the depth and diversity of Abu Dhabi’s capital markets to global investors.

ADX is one of the fastest-growing exchanges in the world, a leading market operator in the Middle East, and is ranked among the world’s top 20 exchanges. By the end of August 2025, its market capitalisation had reached nearly US$850 billion, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a dynamic and globally connected financial centre.

With a combined market capitalisation of more than $300 billion, the 15 ADX-listed companies participating in the roadshow represent a diverse range of key growth sectors that are powering the UAE’s economy and shaping Abu Dhabi’s dynamic capital market.

These include financial services, energy and utilities, real estate and infrastructure, healthcare, technology and artificial intelligence, logistics and transport, and telecommunications – together showcasing the strength and diversity of the UAE’s economy.

Over the two-day roadshow, company management teams will present recent performance highlights and address key themes shaping capital markets, such as global energy trends and mergers and acquisitions.

The programme will also feature one-on-one and group meetings between ADX-listed companies and leading asset managers, hedge funds, and institutional investors.

ADX is home to a broad range of financial instruments spanning equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), derivatives, and debt instruments, as well as the largest ETF platform in the region with 17 funds currently listed.

Among these are three ETFs that provide investors with access to the US market – covering leading equities such as Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Procter & Gamble, and ExxonMobil – along with the first ETF in the region offering exposure to US Treasury Bills, one of the world’s most secure asset classes.

ADX’s market capitalisation grew by 11 percent by the end of August 2025 compared to the same period last year.