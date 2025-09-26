AED843 million worth pension payments to be distributed today: GPSSA

ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2025 (WAM) -- A total amount of AED843.2 million worth pension payments is set to be distributed today, Friday 26th September 2025, announced the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) today.

The disbursed pension payments will be distributed to pensioners with regular employment years, to individuals who have retired due to health-related reasons, as well as to beneficiaries who are entitled to receive a share of the pension due to the decease of a pensioner or an insured member.

The periodic disbursement of pension payments comes within the framework of GPSSA’s firm commitment to strengthen the social stability of an Emirati family, with emphasis on ensuring the protection of individuals unable to care for themselves due to an illness, disability or old age. The ultimate goal is to enhance the quality of life of community members, whether they directly benefit from the disbursement process or are periodically affected by it.

The pensions allocated for September 2025 show a significant increase of AED32.5 million in comparison to September 2024, during which the value of pension reached AED810.7 million, benefiting 49,668 pensioners and beneficiaries, with an evident increase of 933 customers compared to the same month last year, during which the total amount of pensioners and beneficiaries was 48,735. This highlights the volume of support provided by the GPSSA to a growing number of pensioners and beneficiaries.

The pension payments disbursed include all those covered by the GPSSA, as well as customers whose files are managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, in accordance with the pension laws that apply to them and within the framework of government cooperation that enhances the efficiency of providing pension benefits.

