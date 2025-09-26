Abu Dhabi to host 8th International Symposium on System of Radiological Protection

ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) announced today that Abu Dhabi will host the 8th International Symposium on the System of Radiological Protection from 7th to 9th October 2025, in cooperation with the International Commission on Radiological Protection (ICRP).

The high-level event is expected to bring together nearly 500 experts, researchers, and stakeholders from around the world, making it one of the largest international gatherings dedicated to radiation protection. It will also mark the second time the UAE has hosted this prestigious symposium, underlining the country’s growing role as a global hub for nuclear safety and radiological protection.

This year’s symposium theme, “Advancing Radiological Protection: Innovation, Integrity and Sustainability,” will address key topics in medical, industrial, environmental, security, and technological applications of radiological protection.

The three-day programme will feature in-depth sessions covering emerging health effects of radiation, dosimetry, radiological protection ethics, and applications across medicine, industry, and the environment. Highlights include panels on radiological protection in space exploration, artificial intelligence in medical imaging, proton and heavy-ion therapies, justification and optimisation of radiation use. These discussions will provide participants with insights into the latest scientific developments, ethical considerations, and practical applications shaping the future of radiological protection worldwide.

Christer Viktorsson, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), said, “Hosting this event for the second time reflects the UAE’s firm commitment to strengthening global cooperation in radiological protection. Our robust national infrastructure, supported by strategic partnerships and innovative programmes, makes the UAE a role model for ensuring the safe and peaceful use of nuclear and radiation applications and technologies."

The symposium will provide a unique platform for experts to exchange knowledge, share experiences, and advance global efforts in radiological protection, reaffirming the UAE’s role as a leader in nuclear safety and security.