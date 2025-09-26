DMT launches comprehensive Abu Dhabi Beach Guideline

ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has unveiled a comprehensive Abu Dhabi Beach Guideline to serve as a cornerstone for future beachfront developments.

The document outlines rigorous standards that balance ecological preservation with accessibility, reinforcing the Department’s commitment to creating welcoming public spaces that preserve natural features and bolster the Emirate's position as a leader in sustainable urban growth.

Commenting on its significance, Dr. Saif Sultan Al Nasri, DMT Acting Under-Secretary, said, "Through the Abu Dhabi Beach Guideline, we are laying the foundation for a complete and impactful transformation of coastlines across the emirate. It is a framework that reflects our dedication to the protection of our sensitive marine habitats. By integrating innovative concepts with rigorous safeguards, we are creating spaces that, in line with the Year of Community, will enrich the lives of residents and visitors for decades to come.”

It also prioritises the ease of movement for people of all ages and abilities – including children and People of Determination - by incorporating elements such as ramps, adaptive play areas, and fully equipped facilities, while also conserving sensitive ecosystems in line with global best practices.

To further improve enjoyment for all users, it outlines a variety of carefully planned services, including inclusive restrooms, prayer rooms, family picnic zones, sports grounds, and smart parking systems.

Complementing these are guidelines for supporting infrastructure — including walkways, cycling paths, retail kiosks, lifeguard towers, and mobility aid rentals — to create inviting, well-connected spaces that encourage year-round use. Provisions for traffic calming, targeted lighting, and clear wayfinding to improve safety and navigation are also included in the document.