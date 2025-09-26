Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, 26th September, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, visited Al Rahma Women’s Village for widows, orphans and their families in the Puttalam region in Sri Lanka.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council toured the village, learning about the facilities and services available to the families.

He viewed the clothing exhibition displaying the village’s products, such as women’s and children’s garments that are sold locally and exported to neighbouring villages.

He also stopped at the sewing training rooms, where women of the village are taught tailoring, sewing, and fabric cutting. These initiatives help develop their skills and provide them with employment opportunities and a steady income to ensure family stability.

The Deputy Ruler also visited the medical centre in the village, which includes an examination room, triage room and a pharmacy providing various essential medicines. Women in the village benefit from these free medical services, offered to ease their difficult circumstances and safeguard the health of women and children. He also met with children in the village park, which provides orphans with spaces for recreation and play.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan inaugurated the newly constructed houses, cutting the ribbon to mark the handover of 40 homes to widowed women. Each home consists of a living room, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a water tank — basic services designed to provide stability and safe shelter, ensuring a decent life for families and meeting their daily needs. The delivery of these homes reflects Sharjah’s humanitarian approach and its constant commitment to supporting the most vulnerable, embodying values of solidarity and compassion, and securing a better future for children.

He then moved on to the village classrooms, which provide basic educational services for orphaned students. He reviewed the facilities and curricula, which strengthen their religious knowledge while nurturing their abilities and developing their skills. The aim is to create a holistic educational environment that meets their needs and supports their academic journey, enabling them to become active members of society. Sheikh Sultan emphasised the importance of empowering this group through knowledge and education.

The Deputy Ruler concluded his tour at the village mosque, where daily prayers are held in congregation. The two-storey mosque benefits both the village residents and those from surrounding communities.

Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Charity International, expressed gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his unlimited support to the organisation. This support enables the charity to carry out diverse projects across the world, providing essential living conditions, uplifting communities, and focusing on family development.

He also praised the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, at the charity’s initiatives in Sri Lanka. These included laying the foundation stone for Al Reeh Al Mursala Village, launching the mobile medical clinic, and visiting Al Rahma Village for widows, orphans and their families.

The Chairman of Sharjah Charity International commended the collaboration between the organisation and the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority. Through its programmes, the Authority helps raise donations by presenting charitable cases and projects. This cooperation has enabled the construction of homes, service facilities, and the provision of essential needs for families, empowering them to achieve self-reliance.

Since 2012, Sharjah Charity International has established six villages in Sri Lanka, comprising 195 houses, two Qur’an memorisation centres, one school, three medical health centres, and three artesian wells, benefitting more than 10,000 individuals.

Accompanying Sheikh Sultan during the tour were Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Charity International; Khalid Nasser Al Amri, UAE Ambassador to Sri Lanka; Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council; along with senior officials, directors of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority channels, and representatives of charitable organisations in Sri Lanka.