Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials

DUBAI, 26th September, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today, recived a number of local dignitaries, investors, and senior officials at Al Mudaif Majlis in Union House in Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, also attended the gathering.

The gathering reflects His Highness’s dedication to engaging with the community, fostering open dialogue, and promoting collaboration across society, while supporting development, business growth, and public-private partnerships.

During the gathering, His Highness said that the UAE’s ongoing pursuit of development, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is focused on the well-being of its citizens. He added that the goal is to ensure a secure and dignified life for all citizens, while strengthening the country’s foundations for sustainable progress, prosperity, and development.

Sheikh Mohammed also noted that the UAE continues to advance globally, driven by strategic planning, national talent, and advanced technologies to build a sustainable knowledge-based economy.

Highlighting the vital role of public-private partnerships in Dubai’s development, His Highness noted that close collaboration between the government, business leaders, and investors drives progress. He also pointed to rapid achievements and growing international recognition, expressing confidence in the nation’s foundations for prosperity and its ability to transform ambitious goals into lasting success.

The gathering was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chairman of Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), along with a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also attended a presentation by Ahmed Darwish Al-Muhairi, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, highlighting the department’s efforts inspired by the leadership’s vision to serve the community and support family life.

The presentation covered programmes aimed at engaging children and youth, promoting Emirati values, and encouraging productive use of school holidays. It also highlighted initiatives focused on equipping girls with foundational Islamic knowledge, life skills, and cultural and artistic training during holiday periods.