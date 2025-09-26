Al Asayl Exhibition 2025 opens at Expo Al Dhaid

SHARJAH, 26th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The fourth Al Asayl Exhibition opened on Thursday at Expo Al Dhaid and will run until 28th September, bringing together more than 250 companies and brands specialising in horse, camel and falcon supplies.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition features participation from official clubs and associations in equestrian sports, falconry and camel racing.

The opening was attended by Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice-Chairman of SCCI, along with members of the Board of Directors, senior officials and representatives of Al Dhaid government entities. Attendees toured stands showcasing advanced products for animal care, equipment for equestrian activities, and heritage-linked industries.

BuKhatir said the exhibition merges cultural heritage with innovation while supporting Sharjah’s tourism sector and promoting traditional sports. Mohammed Musabah Al Tunaiji, Director of Expo Al Dhaid, noted the growth of the exhibition with live demonstrations, workshops and auctions. Sultan Shattaf, Commercial Director of Expo Centre Sharjah, added that the event serves as a platform for business partnerships and supports owners of horses, camels and falcons.

Highlights include a falcon auction attracting buyers from across the UAE and the Gulf, with rare breeds such as Shaheen, Gyr-Shaheen, Gyr-Tiba and pure Gyr falcons expected to generate strong bidding.

The exhibition also features educational workshops and training sessions, reinforcing its role as a commercial and cultural platform that combines business opportunities with heritage preservation.

Opening day saw strong attendance, with visitors exploring the latest horse and camel care products, falconry practices, breeding techniques, veterinary solutions and equipment for transport and stables.

The exhibition is open Friday from 15:00 to 24:00, and from 11:00 to 23:00 across the weekend.