56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show dazzles visitors with record gold creations

SHARJAH, 26th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The 56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, the region’s largest gold and jewellery trade event, is attracting thousands of visitors exploring the latest trends in luxury watches, gold, diamond jewellery and precious stones.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the 30,000-square-metre exhibition brings together more than 500 exhibitors, including designers, manufacturers and global jewellery houses.

A highlight is Arabia Jewels’ debut of the Wahaj Al Arabia pure gold collection, including the Miryah Wahaj Al Arabia, the world’s largest gold mirror weighing over three kilograms. Developed with Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services and crafted by people of determination, the piece showcases inclusive partnerships that combine cultural value with social impact.

Another centrepiece is Al Romaizan Gold and Jewellery’s Dubai Dress, officially recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s heaviest pure 21-carat gold dress. Weighing more than 10 kilograms and valued at AED4.6 million, it was unveiled during a dedicated ceremony.

Jawhara Jewellery launched new Tourmaline and Tanzanite collections alongside a limited-edition bridal line, while Top Turquoise Inc presented a rare raw turquoise stone of nearly 20 kilograms, valued at AED800,000, recognised as the largest of its kind globally.

The event also welcomed Belgium’s HRD Antwerp, a global leader in diamond certification, further boosting its international profile.

The exhibition runs until 28th September and is open from 13:00 to 22:00 on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, and from 15:00 to 22:00 on Friday.