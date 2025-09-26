ADNOC Group Chief Legal Officer named Chair of World Economic Forum’s Regulatory Compliance Committee

ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Marwan Nijmeh, ADNOC Group Chief Legal Officer, has been appointed as chair of the World Economic Forum’s Regulatory Compliance Committee.

This appointment highlights the UAE’s efforts to nurture industry leaders that can represent the nation on the global stage and strengthen international cooperation on key issues.

As chair, Nijmeh will work with key stakeholders from government, business, civil society, and academia to strengthen compliance frameworks and address regulatory challenges impacting diverse sectors of the global economy.

Marwan Nijmeh said, “I am honoured to chair the World Economic Forum’s Regulatory Compliance Committee and contribute to advancing international compliance standards. Together with my fellow committee members, I look forward to helping strengthen global compliance frameworks and governance.”

The Regulatory Compliance Committee, launched in Dubai this week, will operate as a subcommittee under the Regulatory Intelligence Committee. The launch underscores the UAE’s growing role as a global hub for innovation and regulatory foresight.

Nijmeh oversees ADNOC’s legal, governance, and compliance function which plays a crucial role in enabling the company to remain resilient in a rapidly evolving global energy landscape as it continues to responsibly provide energy that people and economies need to thrive.