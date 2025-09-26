Family Care Authority calls for integrated, sustainable family care model

ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Reinforcing its commitment to building a sustainable social care ecosystem, the Family Care Authority (FCA) concluded its participation in the second edition of the Social Care Forum, organised by the Department of Community Development (DCD) from 24th to 25th September at the Hilton Abu Dhabi – Yas Island.

Held under the theme “Future Ready Social Care: People, Practice, and Policy,” the forum served as a strategic platform for the Family Care Authority to call for integrated, family-centered policies as the foundation for sustainable and resilient social care systems.

The event saw participation from FCA’s esteemed leadership and key specialists, including Salama Ajlan Al Ameemi, Director-General, Asma Sulaiman Al Azri, Executive Director of the Family Cases Sector, Dr. Fadwa Al Mughairbi, Advisor to the Director-General’s Office, Salma Al Mansoori, Case Manager and Sara Alahbabi, Assistant Case Manager.

Speaking at a high-level panel on “Global Development in Social Care Policies,” Salama Al Ameemi shed light on Abu Dhabi’s model for family care and how governments can strengthen resilience by putting families at the heart of policy design.

“The second edition of the Social Care Forum comes at an important moment, as the UAE marks the UAE’s Year of Community 2025. It is an important opportunity to align our collective vision and build effective partnerships that shape a more inclusive and sustainable future for social care in Abu Dhabi. At the Family Care Authority, we believe that families must be at the centre of every policy decision. By working closely with our partners, led by the Department of Community Development, we are shaping a cohesive and resilient society—one that can turn today’s challenges into opportunities through thoughtful, forward-looking policies,” Salama said.

Meanwhile, in a session titled “Wellbeing for those Who Care” Asma Al Azri underlined that safeguarding the well-being of social care professionals is essential to maintaining their effectiveness and fulfilling the noble mission of their work. Al Azri explained that the Authority prioritises the well-being of care providers through mental health programmes, professional support, and continuous training, initiatives that directly enhance the quality of services provided to families and individuals.

She elaborated, “The well-being of care providers directly translates into the quality of social services. By investing in their support and empowerment, we build a more human-centred and efficient system capable of meeting growing needs and achieving long-term sustainability in the social care sector.”