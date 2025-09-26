'UAE Year of Community' launches Emirati Birthday Song

ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Year of Community announced the launch of the Emirati Birthday Song, marking a defining, unique moment that grounds a familiar tradition within a shared identity.

Developed through a nationwide campaign in collaboration with Ferjan Dubai, the song blends together music, memory and cultural storytelling into a new melody that belongs to everyone who calls the UAE home.

As part of the campaign, the UAE Year of Community invited contributions from across the nation, reflecting the UAE’s spirit of inclusivity and collaboration. Schoolchildren, poets, casual singers, and passionate musicians were involved in the making of this song.

Ensuring that the community was truly represented, Ferjan Dubai included the joyful voices of children and the iconic rhythms of daily life, echoing the real sounds and stories of communities across the UAE.

Alia Shamlan, CEO and Managing Director of Ferjan Dubai, said, “At Ferjan Dubai, we believe the most powerful stories are the ones rooted in daily life, shared between neighbours, families, and friends. The Emirati Birthday Song captures those very moments. It carries the sounds, memories, and cultural details that define life in the UAE. Working with the Year of Community allowed us to transform local contributions into a genuine community effort”

The Emirati Birthday Song is now available for public sharing and use across all platforms. The UAE Year of Community urged families, schools and communities to sing it, share it, and make it part of every celebration.