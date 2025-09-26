Hazza bin Zayed attends wedding reception of Ahmad Hazza Ahmad Al Mheiri

ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has attended a wedding reception hosted by Hazza Ahmad Mohamed bin Mayed Al Mheiri at Majlis Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi, for the marriage of his son Ahmad, to the daughter of Abdullah Mahfouz Ahmad Al Nuaimi.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza congratulated the newlyweds and their families and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

The reception was attended by officials, relatives of the bride and groom, guests and well-wishers.

