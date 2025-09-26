'Investopia Global – Alberta' launched to strengthen UAE–Canada economic partnerships

CALGARY, Canada, 26th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of Investopia, led the UAE delegation to Canada for the launch of Investopia Global – Alberta, the first edition of the Investopia Global Dialogues to be hosted in Canada.

The event, held in Alberta, aims to boost economic and investment cooperation and explore opportunities in vital sectors, including the new economy, clean energy, food security, artificial intelligence, space, and advanced aviation technologies.

Bin Touq highlighted the strong and growing UAE–Canada relations, strengthened in recent years through high-level visits and bilateral meetings. He stressed the importance of building on these achievements to forge new partnerships, with public and private sectors playing a pivotal role in driving sustainable growth and innovation.

He added that Alberta’s hosting of the first edition reflects Investopia’s vision to expand internationally and connect global investors with fast-growing markets.

The Minister also noted the steady rise in Canadian business activity in the UAE, with the number of Canadian trade licences reaching 14,719 by August 2025, an increase of nearly 19 percent compared to the previous year.

Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta, welcomed the UAE delegation, noting that the launch of Investopia Global – Alberta embodies the close ties Canada shares with the UAE, particularly in energy, emissions reduction, and advanced technologies.

She added that Alberta offers a flexible economic environment, skilled workforce, and abundant resources, making it an ideal destination for Emirati investors to achieve tangible returns.

On the sidelines, a roundtable meeting of the UAE–Canada Business Council was convened with the participation of Bin Touq and representatives from both government and private sectors in the two countries. The meeting discussed ways to strengthen bilateral investment partnerships, expand cooperation in the new economy sectors, facilitate investment flows, and develop joint projects that support sustainable growth while enabling entrepreneurs in both nations to expand internationally.

The minister affirmed that the UAE–Canada Business Council serves as a strategic platform to deepen economic ties between the two countries