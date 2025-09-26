Sharjah International Narrator Forum concludes Silver Jubilee

SHARJAH, 26th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The 25th edition of the Sharjah International Narrator Forum (SINF) concluded with a landmark set of recommendations, including the creation of a specialized encyclopedia and a comprehensive atlas of Arab travel literature, alongside renewed calls to scientifically document and study travelers’ tales as a cornerstone of cultural heritage.

The curtains fell today on the Silver Jubilee edition, themed “Tales of Travelers”, after six vibrant days of cultural exchange and knowledge-sharing. Organized by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, the milestone gathering brought together over 120 narrators, scholars, and cultural figures from 37 countries, making it one of the most internationally diverse editions to date.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage and head of the organizing committee, said: “This edition is exceptional and distinguished, it succeeded in spotlighting the intellectual journeys of storytellers and travelers, whose narratives and experiences will serve as a valuable cultural legacy for future generations.”

Al Musallam expressed deep gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his unwavering patronage and support, stressing that under his leadership Sharjah has become a global beacon of culture, knowledge, and heritage preservation.

This year’s edition was marked by special highlights, including the designation of the Maldives as Guest of Honor, and the recognition of Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr as the Honorary Personality of the Forum, alongside Italian scholar Dr. Claudia Maria, honored as the International Personality. The event also featured three major exhibitions: “Around the World”, “Art of Horizons” celebrating the legacy of Ibn Battuta, and the art showcase of Mira Al Qassim.

Aisha Rashid Al Hosani Al Shamsi, Director of the Arab Center and General Coordinator of the Forum, emphasized that the Silver Jubilee edition achieved its noble objectives and witnessed strong audience engagement. She underlined the importance of continuing efforts to support folk tales and historical travel literature as key sources of knowledge, while also encouraging further field research and academic publishing in the field.

With its ambitious recommendations and global participation, the Sharjah International Narrator Forum closes a shining chapter in its history while opening new windows of hope and ambition for future editions, reinforcing Sharjah’s role as a cultural capital regionally and internationally.

