'Menassah' suppots Emirati publishers with participation in three major book fairs

SHARJAH, 27th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Menassah Distribution Company is stepping up efforts to support Emirati publishers and promote local literary output through active participation in three major book fairs in September and October 2025, reflecting its strategy to expand the global reach of Emirati culture.

The company began its international engagements at the Indonesia International Book Fair in Jakarta (24th–28th September 2025), one of Southeast Asia’s leading cultural events, where it presented 498 titles from 87 Emirati publishers, with 1,352 copies on display. The initiative aimed to create new opportunities for rights exchange and strengthen cultural cooperation with global publishers.

On the local front, Menassah is showcasing 480 titles from 21 Emirati publishers, with 15,000 copies, at the Big Bad Wolf Book Fair in Ajman, which runs until 5th October. The fair, hosted in the emirate for the first time, offers readers access to a wide range of Emirati publications at competitive prices, helping to broaden local and regional readership.

From 2nd to 11th October, Menassah will conclude this series of engagements at the Riyadh International Book Fair, one of the region’s largest cultural gatherings. At its stand, the company will present 708 titles from 78 Emirati publishers, with 3,675 copies, alongside leading publishers, readers and authors from around the world.

Commenting on these participations, Rashid Al Kous, General Manager of Menassah Distribution Company, said the initiatives are designed to give Emirati publishers access to new markets and readerships at home, in the region and globally.

“Our participation in these three book fairs represents a strategic step towards consolidating the UAE’s position as a leading cultural hub in the region, while reflecting our dedication to building intellectual and cultural bridges between the UAE and the world," he said.

Menassah’s cultural drive highlights its commitment to advancing the UAE’s publishing industry and strengthening its presence at international events.