Abu Dhabi-India Business Forum to deepen trade, investment ties

ABU DHABI, 27th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi–India Business Forum, co-organised by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) in cooperation with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) underscored the scale and momentum of the partnership and discussed ways to deepen trade and investment ties.

The forum, attended by Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of ADDED, and senior government and private-sector leaders, is building on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement’s (CEPA) achievements to further enhance relations in various sectors.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi said, “We are pleased to welcome Piyush Goyal, Honourable Minister of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of India, and the high-level delegation to open a new page in our deeply rooted partnership. Abu Dhabi is a trusted, future-ready partner for India’s growth story, with our ‘Falcon Economy’ creating ample opportunities in high-growth clusters including food, Agrictech, financial services, advanced manufacturing, digital infrastructure, smart transport, sustainable energy, and healthcare.''

Al Zaabi added, “Today, India is one of our largest trading partners. Since signing CEPA in 2022, Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade with India is growing from strength to strength. In 2023, it rose by 13.7% and soared 94% in 2024. We are building on a legacy of collaboration to shape a future of shared prosperity, and there is enormous scope to deepen our trade, expand mutual investments, and co-create the industries of the future.''

The Abu Dhabi–India Business Forum served as suitable platform to match opportunity with capability. India’s push to scale electronics, automotive and EVs, batteries, and pharmaceuticals dovetails with Abu Dhabi’s industrial strategy, while India’s quarter-trillion-dollar tech and business-services industry and the Global Capability Centres complement the emirate’s strengths. Emerging trade corridors are lowering frictions and shortening time-to-market for firms on both sides.

The programme featured presentations by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Invest India, and companies from Abu Dhabi and India. Discussions focused on converting opportunities into projects with a view to onboard SMEs into supply chain. Participants agreed to maintain a structured follow-up cadence after the forum to turn commercial interest into deal flow and job creation.

Backed by CEPA, bilateral trade between the UAE and India is fast approaching the US$100 billion target set for 2030. In 2024, UAE’s non-oil trade with India grew by 20.5% to exceed AED240 billion (US$65.4 bn) in 2024, compared to AED199.3 billion (US$54.3 bn) in 2023. In H1-2025, the strong growth continues with non-oil trade rising 33.9% to AED138 billion (US$37.6 billion).

UAE’s investments in India reached over AED84.4 billion (US$23 billion) in 2024, making the UAE India's seventh-largest global investor.

With Abu Dhabi’s globally connected infrastructure, pro-investment ecosystem, and strategic roadmaps, and India’s market scale, reform momentum and technological reach, the forum showcased a corridor where companies can innovate and invest with confidence.