Sharjah Finance Department organises 5th Financial Forum

SHARJAH, 27th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Finance Department organised the Fifth Financial Forum, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of government financial systems and develop national cadres in accordance with international best practices and standards. This will consolidate Sharjah's position as an advanced model for sound financial management and digital transformation.

The forum was attended by more than 250 participants from Sharjah's government entities, as well as a number of officials, experts, and those interested in financial and digital affairs. It reviewed the most prominent initiatives and projects that contribute to raising performance efficiency, developing the revenue system, and enhancing transparency and financial governance in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Hoda Al Yasi, Director of the Financial System Department at the Sharjah Finance Department, emphasised that organising the fifth Financial Forum embodies the department's commitment to enhancing the efficiency of financial systems and developing work mechanisms in accordance with international best practices. She noted that this wide attendance reflects the keenness of various government institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah to contribute to formulating an integrated financial vision that supports resource sustainability and enhances governance and transparency.

Al Yasi explained that this gathering represents an important opportunity to exchange experiences and integrate efforts between various sectors, contributing to advancing the government financial system to more advanced and effective levels.

She added that the Financial Forum represents a strategic platform for enhancing institutional cooperation between government departments and entities and reviewing the most prominent initiatives and innovations that align with the aspirations of the Sharjah government in its comprehensive digital transformation journey.

Al Yasi confirmed that the forum's qualitative initiatives and projects contribute to building and qualifying the capabilities of national cadres and consolidating the foundations of efficiency and sustainability, enhancing the emirate's position as a leading model in modern financial management and keeping pace with the wise leadership's directives toward a more flexible and innovative financial future.

The sessions opened with a discussion on updating the data for the Sharjah Social Security Fund. A video was shown explaining the importance of this step, which represents a fundamental pillar for protecting subscribers' rights and adhering to legal requirements. It also highlights its role in streamlining operations and avoiding errors.

In another section, Nasser Kashwani, Director of the Financial Training Centre, reviewed qualitative training initiatives, most notably the Public Finance Leadership Diploma, which aims to build a generation of national financial leaders. He also outlined the preparations for the launch of the second batch of finance department heads and announced the launch of the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) certification in cooperation with the Institute of Management Accountants in the United States of America in 2026.

Meera Bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Head of the Financial Systems and Smart Applications Department at the Sharjah Finance Department, reviewed the "Tahseel" smart system, explaining that it represents an innovative system for government revenues that enhances security and transparency and facilitates procedures through full automation.

The forum concluded with a presentation on the Sharjah Museums Authority's digital experience in implementing the automated tendering system.