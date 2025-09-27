SRTA launches 9 new buses in compliance with Euro 5 standards

SHARJAH, 27th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) announced the launch of nine new buses that comply with Euro 5 exhaust emissions standards. This new fleet joins the emirate's public transport network, bringing the total number of buses in operation to 138.

This step comes as part of the authority's ongoing efforts to modernise the public transport system and enhance the level of services provided to residents and visitors, in accordance with the highest approved operational and environmental standards.

Engineer Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of SRTA, emphasised that the launch of the new buses reflects the Authority's commitment to expanding and developing its public transport fleet, keeping pace with the emirate's growing population and the growing demand for public transport services.

He said that through this qualitative addition, SRTA seeks to provide safe and reliable transportation options that provide comfort for passengers and align with the Sharjah Government's vision to promote environmentally friendly standards and provide sustainable transportation solutions that contribute to serving the community and supporting comprehensive development.

Al Othmani added that the new buses feature modern technologies, high fuel efficiency, and low emissions, reinforcing the Authority's efforts towards a sustainable public transport system that supports environmental safety and preserves air quality. These specifications also reflect the Authority's commitment to reducing the carbon footprint and contributing to curbing vehicle-related pollution, while improving operational efficiency and enhancing the quality of services provided to passengers.

Al Othmani pointed out that the Authority is proceeding with an integrated plan to develop and modernise the public transport fleet over the coming years, in line with the urban expansion and population growth witnessed by the emirate. He explained that expanding the use of modern, environmentally friendly buses constitutes a fundamental pillar of the Authority's strategy to meet the growing demand for public transport services and enhance reliance on it as the primary choice for daily transportation.

Al Othmani emphasised that the Authority attaches great importance to promoting a culture of public transport in the community by providing modern, comfortable, and reliable means of transport and offering services that comply with international standards. This contributes to reducing reliance on private vehicles, enhancing traffic flow, and limiting congestion within cities, thus achieving added value for the local economy and quality of life.

For his part, Abdulaziz Al Jarwan, Director of Transport Affairs at SRTA, emphasised that the launch of these new buses represents a qualitative addition to the development of the public transport sector in Sharjah.

He explained that the Authority is constantly working to enhance the fleet's efficiency and provide it with the latest, safest, and most convenient buses for public use.

He confirmed that the Authority's commitment to continuously improving the quality of operational services, achieving passenger satisfaction and enhancing their confidence in the public transport system.