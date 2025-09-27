Emirati Goldsmiths Platform shines at 56th Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show with dazzling array of unique collections

SHARJAH, 27th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirati Goldsmiths Platform is delivering a strong showing at the 56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, which will continue through September 28. Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah, the exhibition welcomes more than 500 exhibitors representing the world’s leading jewellery houses.

The platform features a select group of talented Emirati designers from across the UAE, showcasing dazzling collections of gold and diamond jewellery. Launched as a flagship initiative by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the platform aims to empower national talent and demonstrate the craftsmanship of Emirati designers by strengthening their presence in the global jewellery and watchmaking industry.

This year, the platform recorded a rise in the number of Emirati designers joining its ranks, with 530 members registered, marking an increase of nearly 35% compared to last year.

This growth reflects the platform’s growing appeal and its expanding role in supporting and empowering young Emirati talent. Positioned as a strategic vehicle for promoting Emirati creativity in the jewellery sector, the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform offers Emirati designers valuable opportunities to showcase their creations and gain exposure at leading local and international exhibitions.

Emirati designers presented a rich portfolio of jewellery collections that gained notable visitor attention at the 56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show for their innovation, originality, and cultural resonance. The displays ranged from luxurious diamond-studded gold pieces and Emirati heritage-inspired designs to modern collections appealing to varied customer segments, offering a distinctive blend of authenticity and elegance.

Special attention was given to wedding-season offerings, including bridal sets and rings, in addition to unique designs that drew inspiration from local cultural symbols such as the “hayoul” and the “mandous”. This gave the exhibition an artistic dimension that bridges tradition with contemporary trends.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the impressive participation of Emirati Goldsmiths Platform in the 56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show underscores the Chamber’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

He stressed that the initiative aims to empower young national talents and showcase their innovative capabilities, thereby enhancing their contributions in the national economy, particularly in the vibrant gold and jewellery sector.

For her part, Mona Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of SCCI's Chairman and in charge of the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, highlighted the platform’s growing role in advancing the capabilities of Emirati jewellery designers.

She explained that the initiative offers an integrated support framework that combines hands-on training, professional qualification, and exposure opportunities at major jewellery trade events. She noted that several Emirati designers affiliated with the "Emirati Goldsmiths" platform have recently obtained accredited training certificates in traditional gold craftsmanship.

Designer Fatima Al Bannai stated that her participation this year at the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show centered on introducing innovative jewellery pieces that combine traditional Emirati heritage with contemporary design elements, with a particular focus on using gold and natural pearls to reflect both authenticity and modernity in every piece.

Designer Mohammed Khamis highlighted that his collection was dedicated to the bridal market, featuring exclusive sets for brides including diamond- and gold-crafted engagement suites and wedding bands. He also introduced heritage-inspired designs reimagined with a modern touch, aiming to appeal to a broad spectrum of customer preferences.

Designer Shaima Al Tunaiji said that she presented three new designs at the exhibition, all highlighting Emirati heritage and crafted in gold with pearls sourced from Ras Al Khaimah farms. Her collection features Al Hayool, reflecting deep-rooted heritage, Qimam, celebrating the ambition of Emirati women, and Al Mandoos, a design rooted in cultural legacy.